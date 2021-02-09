Lux lights

New projects La Couture by digital and photographic artist Douglas Cabel and conceptual artist Filipe Vilas Boas; Floraison by Lyon-based studio Pitaya; and Spider In Situ (above) by Montreuil-based Groupe Laps are part of the line-up at the Geneva Lux Festival in Switzerland. The festival's seventh edition sees more than 20 light and decoration projects put up around Lake Geneva and the city centre, adding a magical atmosphere to the area.PHOTOS: EPA-EFE
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 09, 2021, with the headline 'Lux lights'. Subscribe
