Lovelyz’s Jeong Ye-in to replace Ahn Ha-young in Netflix’s K-drama The Trauma Code

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Lovelyz’s Jeong Ye-in (left) will be taking over the role previously played by Ahn Ha-young.

Jeong Ye-in, an actress and member of K-pop girl group Lovelyz, will join the upcoming second and third seasons of Netflix’s The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call, reportedly taking over the role previously played by Ahn Ha-young.

Netflix confirmed on Sept 30 that Jeong will appear in the hit series.

The streaming platform did not disclose her role, but she is expected to play Cheon Jang-mi, a veteran nurse who is part of the drama’s central trio alongside genius surgeon Baek Gang-hyeok (Ju Ji-hoon) and his protege Yang Jae-won (Choo Young-woo).

Ahn originally played Cheon, but Netflix confirmed in September that she was leaving the series following a controversy surrounding her great-grandfather’s activities during Japan’s colonial rule of Korea.

Ahn came under public criticism in early August after speaking positively about her great-grandfather, Ahn Sang-ho, on multiple broadcasts.

Historical records show that Ahn Sang-ho, a doctor who was active during the colonial period, served as a council member of the Daejeong Friendship Association, an organisation founded in 1916 whose leadership included figures associated with Japan’s colonial administration.

In a handwritten apology posted on Aug 12, Ahn said her understanding of her great-grandfather had been based on family accounts and acknowledged that she had not fully understood his historical background or the implications of her remarks.

Following the controversy, Ahn was dropped from several commercial and public-facing projects, including advertisements for Japanese electronics brand Panasonic, clothing brand Atid and electronics giant Samsung Electronics, as well as a public service campaign by the National Emergency Medical Center.

The Trauma Code: Heroes On Call, which premiered in January 2025, became a global hit, topping Netflix’s non-English TV series chart in more than 26 countries. The series has been renewed for second and third seasons.