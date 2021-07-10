Lotus love

Show your love as you walk along a heart-shaped wooden path in Hang Mua in Ninh Binh, northern Vietnam, and enjoy the myriad lotus flowers in bloom. Summer is the season of lotus, which is the national flower of Vietnam. The lotus, which can be found
Show your love as you walk along a heart-shaped wooden path in Hang Mua in Ninh Binh, northern Vietnam, and enjoy the myriad lotus flowers in bloom.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Summer is the season of lotus, which is the national flower of Vietnam. The lotus, which can be found growing in lakes and ponds all over the country, is considered a symbol of purity, peace and beauty. During this time, people sometimes collect lotus seeds (above) or take selfies with the flowers.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    33 min ago

