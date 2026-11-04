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Looking for love: Finland is flying 16 singles in for a free trip in February 2027

SINGAPORE – 16 singles will get to travel to Finland on an all-expenses-paid trip in February 2027 , simply by posting a video on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube by Nov 10 .

As part of an ongoing tourism campaign by the country’s tourism board Visit Finland, Finnish Dinner Date offers singles aged 18 and above a four-day trip to either Helsinki or Tampere.

The trips will take place between Feb 9 and Feb 19 , 2027, with each group exploring its destination through a hosted itinerary of culinary and cultural experiences, including outdoor activities, saunas, and sightseeing.

Eight winners will visit the Finnish capital Helsinki, while the other eight will travel to Tampere, a city in Finland’s Lakeland region. Winners will not be able to choose their destination.

The main event of the trip is a group dinner, where the eight international travellers will be joined by two local Finnish singles for tasting menus developed by leading Finnish chefs.

In Helsinki, the menu will be prepared by Adele Kinnunen, who has appeared on Finland’s MasterChef Professionals. In Tampere, the dinner will be helmed by Henry Tikkanen, who was crowned Finnish Chef of the Year in 2001.

How to apply for Finland’s free trip

To join the Finnish Dinner Date contest, contestants must create a video in English answering the question, “What would you serve on a dinner date, and why?”, using original footage and audio of themselves.

The video needs to be posted on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube using the hashtag #FinnishDinnerDate and tagging Visit Finland’s social media accounts (@ourfinland on Instagram, @visitfinland.com on TikTok, or @VisitFinland on YouTube) .

After posting the video, contestants must also complete an official online application form and include a link to their video submission.

Applications close on Nov 10, at 11.59am Finnish time ( 5.59pm Singapore time ).

A panel of judges will assess the submissions based on creativity, authenticity, and how personally applicants answer the question . The 16 winners will be announced on Dec 1.

Finland has topped the World Happiness Report for years, and this is one of several free-trip campaigns it has run.

In 2023, Visit Finland announced its Masterclass of Happiness , where 10 chosen travellers received a free four-day stay at the Kuru Resort in Finland. Expert coaches guided the participants on a Finnish approach to balanced lifestyles and happiness.

The following year, its Helsinki Happiness Hacks masterclass offered travellers a free five-day stay in the capital exploring nature, food, design, health and wellness.

In March 2026, Visit Finland announced its Chill Like a Finn campaign, where six pairs of travellers won free seven-day trips to the Finnish Lakeland in June.

Another promotion announced in May, Have Some Finnish , selected 16 international travellers for four-day culinary experiences, in the Coast and Archipelago region and Lapland in September.

In the latest of its initiatives, Visit Finland markets the trips as blind dates, for singles to find their “love at first bite”.

Visit Finland hopes its winning contestants will fall for Finland, whether through its food or through its people.

May the odds be ever in your flavour.