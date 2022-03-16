Are S'poreans getting more anxious?

Feeling anxious? You are not alone. From April last year to last month, the Singapore Association for Mental Health (SAMH) saw an 80 per cent increase in people who required counselling for anxiety, compared with the same period the previous year.

Ms Voon Yen Sing, SAMH's senior assistant director, clinical services, says the people visiting the SAMH Insight Centre for counselling had become overwhelmed by anxiety and noticed changes to their eating or sleeping patterns. Some had trouble focusing or concentrating.