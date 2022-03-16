Living Well: Anxiety

Are S'poreans getting more anxious?

Anxiety, often manifested as poor sleep and physical ailments, can be managed and helped

Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Feeling anxious? You are not alone. From April last year to last month, the Singapore Association for Mental Health (SAMH) saw an 80 per cent increase in people who required counselling for anxiety, compared with the same period the previous year.

Ms Voon Yen Sing, SAMH's senior assistant director, clinical services, says the people visiting the SAMH Insight Centre for counselling had become overwhelmed by anxiety and noticed changes to their eating or sleeping patterns. Some had trouble focusing or concentrating.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 16, 2022, with the headline Are S'poreans getting more anxious?. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top