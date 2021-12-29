Living Well Help for the visually impaired

Staying pawsitive

Guide dogs help visually impaired handlers conquer the pandemic's obstacles, from emotional struggles to SafeEntry gantries

Arts Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Blind and visually impaired Singaporeans say their bond with their guide dogs became stronger during the pandemic.

Both handler and partner have had to rely on each other more than ever amid disruptions to their regular routine.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 29, 2021, with the headline Staying pawsitive. Subscribe