Good news for music fans - more live concerts beckon this year.
While it might not be realistic to expect the large-scale music festivals that have resumed in the United States and Europe, there is still reason to cheer.
Good news for music fans - more live concerts beckon this year.
While it might not be realistic to expect the large-scale music festivals that have resumed in the United States and Europe, there is still reason to cheer.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on January 02, 2022, with the headline Live gigs lined up. Subscribe