Literary festival makes Great Escape to the heartland

Books have always been Singaporean artist and writer Jason Wee's favourite escape from reality.

The 43-year-old says: "Whenever I needed to escape from school or things at home, I would pick up a book. I would read comics, novels, non-fiction, even encyclopaedias."

To that end, he has given this year's edition of annual literary festival Textures the theme, The Great Escape.

The festival, which is organised by Arts House Limited, started yesterday and ends on April 3. It will travel to heartland areas such as Sembawang, Ang Mo Kio and Punggol.

Wee, the festival's artistic director, aims to "bring Singapore literature right into the housing estates like Punggol that are demographically youth and younger couples, who will be drawn to the e-books featured".

He adds: "Knowing we can't travel and we're rooted in one place, how can we remain curious, how can we look inside for a fresh perspective?"

Last year's festival, themed The Bottled City, featured a mobile library with miniature artworks that were shuttled around in a truck.

This time, Wee wants to go big.

There will be open pavilions with exhibitions and multidisciplinary digital programmes, as well as activities including a workshop to make gunungan, a traditional Malay leaf-shaped puppet.

Even amid tight pandemic regulations last year, the truck had more than 3,600 visitors.

This year, Wee is expecting between 13,000 and 15,000 people to attend the festival as it moves around the heartland.