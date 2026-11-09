Lilac, amber and a touch of vanilla: A perfume lover’s guide to Florence
Lisa Abend
- Florence is shown as a historic perfume city, where Santa Maria Novella links modern fragrance to Catherine de Medici and medieval monks.
- Museums and shops like Villoresi, San Simone and Aquaflor show how perfume is made.
- Florence’s fragrance trade has shrunk, but artisans still offer workshops and custom blends that keep the city’s scent tradition alive.
AI generated
FLORENCE, Italy – We stood in a corner beneath the frescoed ceilings of the Santa Maria Novella perfume shop, away from the tide of shoppers and the hive of chic young women who attended them. The chicest of them plucked a bottle from an intricately carved cabinet, spritzed a strip of paper and held it to my nose. Citrus, rosemary, maybe a little soap.
“That’s Acqua della Regina,” Alice Montano, a manager, said. “The recipe created for Catherine de Medici herself.”