Lilac, amber and a touch of vanilla: A perfume lover’s guide to Florence

FLORENCE, Italy – We stood in a corner beneath the frescoed ceilings of the Santa Maria Novella perfume shop, away from the tide of shoppers and the hive of chic young women who attended them. The chicest of them plucked a bottle from an intricately carved cabinet, spritzed a strip of paper and held it to my nose. Citrus, rosemary, maybe a little soap.

“That’s Acqua della Regina,” Alice Montano, a manager, said. “The recipe created for Catherine de Medici herself.”