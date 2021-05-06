Lighting up a Biennale

Art installation Un/asked-Voice (above) by South Korean artist Moon Seon-hee and Singaporean Ho Tzu Nyen's commissioned projection piece, The 49th Hexagram, at the biennale. The festival, whose Minds Rising, Spirits Tuning theme ''sets out to examine the spectrum of the extended mind through artistic and theoretical means'', according to its website, features more than 400 artworks. It ends on Sunday.