Lighting up a Biennale

Yogyakarta-based artist Timoteus Anggawan Kusno's Shades Of The Unseen (above) at the 13th Gwangju Biennale, held in the South Korean city of Gwangju. It examines, among other things, how the supernatural world is a space to document things that are invalidated by regimes and history. PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, COURTESY OF HO TZU NYEN AND EDOUARD MALINGUE GALLERY
Art installation Un/asked-Voice (above) by South Korean artist Moon Seon-hee and Singaporean Ho Tzu Nyen's commissioned projection piece, The 49th Hexagram, at the biennale. The festival, whose Minds Rising, Spirits Tuning theme ''sets out to examine the spectrum of the extended mind through artistic and theoretical means'', according to its website, features more than 400 artworks. It ends on Sunday.
Art installation Un/asked-Voice by South Korean artist Moon Seon-hee and Singaporean Ho Tzu Nyen's commissioned projection piece, The 49th Hexagram (above), at the biennale. The festival, whose Minds Rising, Spirits Tuning theme "sets out to examine the spectrum of the extended mind through artistic and theoretical means", according to its website, features more than 400 artworks. It ends on Sunday.
Topics: 