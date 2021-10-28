Life Weekend Podcast: Indulge yourself with 'Guilty Pleasures' at Singapore Writers Festival

Life Weekend Picks Ep 142: Indulge yourself with 'Guilty Pleasures' at Singapore Writers Festival

11:02 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

In this week's Life Picks, assistant Life editor Olivia Ho shares more on the upcoming Singapore Writers Festival (0:46). With television personality Tan France and romance writer Julia Quinn included in this year's line-up, organisers are challenging the distinctions about high-brow and low-brow literature.

Journalist Jan Lee reviews K-drama Yumi's Cells and explains why it is so binge-worthy (3:49).

STFood online editor Hedy Khoo gets your mouth watering by tucking into home-style Taiwanese food from Nan Tai Eating House (7:20).

Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team & Penelope Lee

