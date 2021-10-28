Life Weekend Podcast: Indulge yourself with 'Guilty Pleasures' at Singapore Writers Festival

Life Weekend Picks Ep 142: Indulge yourself with 'Guilty Pleasures' at Singapore Writers Festival
11:02 mins
Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.
In this week's Life Picks, assistant Life editor Olivia Ho shares more on the upcoming Singapore Writers Festival (0:46). With television personality Tan France and romance writer Julia Quinn included in this year's line-up, organisers are challenging the distinctions about high-brow and low-brow literature.
Journalist Jan Lee reviews K-drama Yumi's Cells and explains why it is so binge-worthy (3:49).
STFood online editor Hedy Khoo gets your mouth watering by tucking into home-style Taiwanese food from Nan Tai Eating House (7:20).
Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team
Edited by: ST Video team & Penelope Lee
Subscribe to Life Weekend Picks Podcast for new episodes every Thursday and rate us:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa2
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa6
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWau
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JuYZ
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Discover The Straits Times Videos: https://str.sg/JPrc
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!