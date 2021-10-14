Life Weekend Picks Podcast: What are Singaporeans' top picks among countries on Vaccinated Travel scheme?

Life Weekend Picks Ep 140: What are Singaporeans' top picks among countries on Vaccinated Travel scheme?
7:53 mins
Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.
Deciding where to go to on one of Singapore's vaccinated travel lanes? Travel correspondent Clara Lock shares which countries Singaporeans are opting for in this week's Life Picks. (0:49)
Food correspondent Eunice Quek takes us through the new bakeries in the Katong area (3:45), while journalist Jan Lee reviews Hacks, the binge-worthy, award-winning comedy series (4:52).
Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team
Edited by: ST Video team & Penelope Lee
