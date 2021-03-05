Life Weekend Picks Podcast: The Substation's arts festival opens, possibly for final time

Life Weekend Picks Ep 116: The Substation's arts festival opens, possibly for final time

11:32 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

In this week's Life Picks, journalist Toh Wen Li shares more on SeptFest, The Substation's arts festival which returns after a six-year hiatus. It could be the last edition as The Substation is poised to permanently close.

Journalist Jan Lee reviews snappy K-drama How To Be Thirty.

Journalist Anjali Raguraman talks about the cocktail offerings at Roxy, set to reopen on March 10.

Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team & Penelope Lee

