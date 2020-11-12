Life Weekend Picks Podcast: The Crown's new season enters tumultuous era

Life Weekend Picks Ep 102: The Crown's new season enters tumultuous era; How to best catch Deepavali lights

11:13 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

In this episode, we look ahead to the fourth season of Netflix's The Crown, where viewers will be introduced to Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher. We also find out more about the on-site interactive element of the Small Big Dreamers festival at the National Gallery Singapore.

Journalist Jan Lee weighs in on the latest season of The Crown, which will be dropped on Netflix on Sunday (Nov 15), including Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson's respective portrayals of Princess Diana and former prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

Classic Putian is a Jurong West hawker stall with restaurant-worthy food. STFood online editor Hedy Khoo shares more and gives her recommendations on the dishes to order if you decide to have them delivered to your home.

Senior culture correspondent Ong Sor Fern tells us the best way to soak in the Deepavali lights in Little India, as well as the on-site interactive element of the Small Big Dreamers festival at the National Gallery Singapore.

Produced by: ST Video team & ST Life desk

Edited by: ST Video team & Adam Azlee

