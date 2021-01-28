Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Star Wars exhibition – last chance to see props from original trilogy

Life Weekend Picks Ep 112: Star Wars exhibition – last chance to see props from original trilogy

10:59 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

In this week's Life Picks, senior culture correspondent Ong Sor Fern tells us what the public can expect at the upcoming Star Wars exhibition at the ArtScience Museum, and why the show isn't just for hardcore fans of the franchise.

Assistant Life editor Olivia Ho gives her top recommendations for Singapore Art Week.

Journalist Anjali Raguraman reviews special Chinese New Year cocktails from Junior the Pocket Bar.

Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team & Penelope Lee

