Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Star Wars exhibition – last chance to see props from original trilogy

Life Weekend Picks Ep 112: Star Wars exhibition – last chance to see props from original trilogy
10:59 mins
Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.
In this week's Life Picks, senior culture correspondent Ong Sor Fern tells us what the public can expect at the upcoming Star Wars exhibition at the ArtScience Museum, and why the show isn't just for hardcore fans of the franchise.
Assistant Life editor Olivia Ho gives her top recommendations for Singapore Art Week.
Journalist Anjali Raguraman reviews special Chinese New Year cocktails from Junior the Pocket Bar.
Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team
Edited by: ST Video team & Penelope Lee
Subscribe to Life Weekend Picks Podcast for new episodes every Thursday and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa2
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa6
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWau
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JuYZ
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Discover The Straits Times Videos: https://str.sg/JPrc