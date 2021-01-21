Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Old-school pancake with a technical twist

Life Weekend Picks Ep 111: Old-school pancake with a technical twist

12:31 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

In this week's Life Picks, we go back in time to talk about an old-school pancake with a twist.

STFood online editor Hedy Khoo shares about Win Win Pancake's special min jiang kueh for this week's food pick.

As the world looks on for travel hopes, travel editor Lee Siew Hua talks about future plans for travelling post-pandemic.

But if you'd rather cozy up at home this weekend, journalist Jan Lee has got you covered with TV shows for your binge watching.

Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team & Penelope Lee

Subscribe to Life Weekend Picks Podcast for new episodes every Thursday and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa2

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa6

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWau

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JuYZ

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover The Straits Times Videos: https://str.sg/JPrc