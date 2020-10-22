Life Weekend Picks Podcast: NUS Baba House – regularly overlooked, but worth the visit

Life Weekend Picks Ep 99: NUS Baba House – regularly overlooked, but worth the visit

4:52 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

ST film correspondent John Lui talks about indie movie "Saint Frances" which has won several major festival audience awards. It's showing exclusively at The Projector.

ST senior culture correspondent Ong Sor Fern shares why the NUS Baba House is worth a visit, despite it being a rather overlooked option in the museum scene.

