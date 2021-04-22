Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Nobody movie turns Breaking Bad's Bob Odenkirk into the next John Wick

Life Weekend Picks Ep 123: Nobody movie turns Breaking Bad's Bob Odenkirk into the next John Wick
5:29 mins
Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.
In this week's Life Picks, film correspondent John Lui reviews Nobody, an action thriller with Bob Odenkirk in the lead role, who's most known for portraying Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad. (0:21)
Food correspondent Eunice Quek also shares more about 800° Woodfired Kitchen, the famous Los Angeles pizza franchise in Singapore. (2:39)
Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team
Edited by: ST Video team and Aleemah Basirah
