Life Weekend Picks Podcast: New National Gallery exhibition spotlights veteran local artists

Life Weekend Picks Ep 125: New National Gallery exhibition spotlights veteran local artists

9:14 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

In this week's Life Picks, journalist Toh Wen Li shares more on the new exhibition at National Gallery Singapore, which showcases works by six veteran local artists. (0:22)

If you’re a fan of Emmy-winning Disney series "Gravity Falls", chances are you will love new film "The Mitchells vs the Machines". Film correspondent John Lui shares his quick review. (3:38)

Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team and Aleemah Basirah

Subscribe to Life Weekend Picks Podcast for new episodes every Thursday and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa2

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa6

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWau

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JuYZ

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover The Straits Times Videos: https://str.sg/JPrc