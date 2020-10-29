Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Movies at Zouk; S'pore's best stuffed doughnuts

Life Weekend Picks Ep 100: Watch movies at Zouk from Oct 30; S'pore's best stuffed doughnuts

9:34 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

On this week's Life Weekend Picks, we find out more about Zouk's new cinematic experience, hidden facets at Jewel Changi Airport and where to go for the best stuffed doughnuts.

Journalist Anjali Raguraman shares more on Zouk's latest attempt to pivot its business, by screening movies from Wednesday to Saturday nights.

Travel editor Lee Siew Hua reveals the hidden facets you can find at Jewel Changi Airport.

Food correspondent Eunice Quek breaks down a blind taste test of 10 chocolate and hazelnut stuffed doughnuts to find the best ones in Singapore.

Produced by: ST Video team & ST Life desk

Edited by: ST Video team & Penelope Lee

Follow Life Weekend Picks podcast every Thursday and rate us on:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa2

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa6

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWau

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaL

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover The Straits Times Videos: https://str.sg/JPrc