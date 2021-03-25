Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Modern Chinese fare at TungLok's newest offering

Life Weekend Picks Ep 119: Modern Chinese fare at TungLok's newest offering
12:41 mins
Music correspondent Eddino Abdul Hadi predicts the young musicians that will emerge as the big winners at the upcoming Youth Music Awards.
Journalist Jan Lee shares whether Broadway hit Hamilton translates well on the Disney+ streaming service.
Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team
Edited by: ST Video team and Aleemah Basirah
Subscribe to Life Weekend Picks Podcast for new episodes every Thursday and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa2
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa6
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWau
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JuYZ
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Discover The Straits Times Videos: https://str.sg/JPrc