Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Modern Chinese fare at TungLok's newest offering

Chilli Crab Crostini, a must-try Asian-Western fusion dish from Qin restaurant. .PHOTO: TUNGLOK GROUP
  • Published
    2 hours ago

Life Weekend Picks Ep 119: Modern Chinese fare at TungLok's newest offering

12:41 mins

Music correspondent Eddino Abdul Hadi predicts the young musicians that will emerge as the big winners at the upcoming Youth Music Awards.

Journalist Jan Lee shares whether Broadway hit Hamilton translates well on the Disney+ streaming service.

Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team and Aleemah Basirah 

