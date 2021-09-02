Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Marvel's superhero flick Shang-Chi packs a punch with Asian representation

Simu Liu in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
Simu Liu in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.PHOTO: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY
  • Published
    51 min ago

Life Weekend Picks Ep 137: Marvel's superhero flick Shang-Chi packs a punch with Asian representation 

6:03 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

In this week's Life Picks, film correspondent John Lui talks about the new Marvel Asian superhero movie, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. (0:46) 

Food correspondent Eunice Quek recommends her must-tries at famous sandwich chain from Los Angeles, Eggslut, which is slated to open in Singapore on September 9. (3:26)

Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team & Penelope Lee

