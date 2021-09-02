Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Marvel's superhero flick Shang-Chi packs a punch with Asian representation

Life Weekend Picks Ep 137: Marvel's superhero flick Shang-Chi packs a punch with Asian representation
6:03 mins
Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.
In this week's Life Picks, film correspondent John Lui talks about the new Marvel Asian superhero movie, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. (0:46)
Food correspondent Eunice Quek recommends her must-tries at famous sandwich chain from Los Angeles, Eggslut, which is slated to open in Singapore on September 9. (3:26)
Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team
Edited by: ST Video team & Penelope Lee
Subscribe to Life Weekend Picks Podcast for new episodes every Thursday and rate us:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa2
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa6
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWau
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JuYZ
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Discover The Straits Times Videos: https://str.sg/JPrc
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!