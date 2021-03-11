Life Weekend Picks Podcast: New heritage menu by renowned chef Damian D'Silva

Life Weekend Picks Ep 117: New heritage menu by renowned chef Damian D'Silva

6:47 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

On this week's Life Picks, food editor Tan Hsueh Yun tells us her top picks from Kin's new heritage menu.

Journalist Toh Wen Li gives more details on the Arts in Your Neighbourhood festival, which starts March 11.

Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team & Aleemah Basirah

