Life Weekend Picks Podcast: HK's famous noodle chain opens here

Life Weekend Picks Ep 101: HK's famous noodle chain opens here; Singapore Writers Festival goes virtual

9:40 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

On this week's Life Weekend Picks, we find out more about TamJai SamGor Mixian, a noodle chain from Hong Kong that has opened its first outlet in Singapore, as well as what you can watch out for from the Singapore Writers Festival which goes virtual this year.

Food critic Wong Ah Yoke shares more on TamJai SamGor Mixian's customisable menu and its broths with 10 levels of spiciness.

Even as the Singapore Writers Festival goes digital this year, Journalist Toh Wen Li tells us the events to look out for with your favourite authors.

Produced by: ST Video team & ST Life desk

Edited by: ST Video team & Muhammad Firmann

