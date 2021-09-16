Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Dune is an admirable introduction into its sprawling, sandy universe

Life Weekend Picks Ep 138: Dune is an admirable introduction into its sprawling, sandy universe
7:41 mins
Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.
In this week's Life Picks, film correspondent John Lui shares his review of Dune. (0:44)
Since flying is not an option these days, travel correspondent Clara Lock discusses the next best thing: Plane-spotting. (3:35)
Food correspondent Eunice Quek recommends new hot pot restaurants that you can try aside from popular ones like Haidilao and Beauty in the Pot. (5:22)
Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team
Edited by: ST Video team & Hadyu Rahim
Subscribe to Life Weekend Picks Podcast for new episodes every Thursday and rate us:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa2
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa6
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWau
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JuYZ
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Discover The Straits Times Videos: https://str.sg/JPrc
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!