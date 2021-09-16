Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Dune is an admirable introduction into its sprawling, sandy universe

Stills from the film Dune starring Chang Chen.
Stills from the film Dune starring Chang Chen.PHOTO: WARNER BROS
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Life Weekend Picks Ep 138: Dune is an admirable introduction into its sprawling, sandy universe

7:41 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore. 

In this week's Life Picks, film correspondent John Lui shares his review of Dune. (0:44) 

Since flying is not an option these days, travel correspondent Clara Lock discusses the next best thing: Plane-spotting. (3:35)

Food correspondent Eunice Quek recommends new hot pot restaurants that you can try aside from popular ones like Haidilao and Beauty in the Pot. (5:22)

Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team & Hadyu Rahim 

Topics: 