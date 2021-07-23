Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Daycation a quick escape minus the overnight stay

In this week's episode of Life Weekend Picks, travel correspondent Clara Lock talks about the rising trend of daycations.
Life Weekend Picks Ep 132: Daycation a quick escape minus the overnight stay

8:37 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

In this week's episode, travel correspondent Clara Lock talks about the rising trend of daycations, while film correspondent John Lui reviews the female-focused thriller - Gunpowder Milkshake.

Food correspondent Eunice Quek shares more about Masterchef Singapore contestants who have ventured into the F&B industry, following the reality show.

Topics: 