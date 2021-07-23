Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Daycation a quick escape minus the overnight stay

Life Weekend Picks Ep 132: Daycation a quick escape minus the overnight stay
8:37 mins
Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.
In this week's episode, travel correspondent Clara Lock talks about the rising trend of daycations, while film correspondent John Lui reviews the female-focused thriller - Gunpowder Milkshake.
Food correspondent Eunice Quek shares more about Masterchef Singapore contestants who have ventured into the F&B industry, following the reality show.
Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team
Edited by: ST Video team & Penelope Lee
Subscribe to Life Weekend Picks Podcast for new episodes every Thursday and rate us:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa2
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa6
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWau
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JuYZ
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Discover The Straits Times Videos: https://str.sg/JPrc
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: http://bt.sg/podcasts
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!