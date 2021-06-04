Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Charting Olivia Rodrigo's rise in teenage pop stardom

Life Weekend Picks Ep 128: Charting Olivia Rodrigo's rise in teenage pop stardom

13:02 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

In this week's Life Weekend Picks, music correspondent Eddino Abdul Hadi talks about the rising stardom of teenage pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo, whose singles have been topping the charts.

Film correspondent John Lui looks ahead of the second season of Black Summer, which drops on Netflix on June 17.

Senior food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke shares the best meals to tar pau from the Coconut Club, as well as Chef Sham which sells vinegar trotters, fish maw pig stomach chicken.

Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team & Penelope Lee

Subscribe to Life Weekend Picks Podcast for new episodes every Thursday and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa2

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa6

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWau

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JuYZ

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover The Straits Times Videos: https://str.sg/JPrc

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: http://bt.sg/podcasts

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!