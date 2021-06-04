Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Charting Olivia Rodrigo's rise in teenage pop stardom

In this week's Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Music correspondent Eddino Abdul Hadi talks about the rising stardom of teenage pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo (pictured), whose singles have been topping the charts.
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Life Weekend Picks Ep 128: Charting Olivia Rodrigo's rise in teenage pop stardom 

13:02 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore. 

In this week's Life Weekend Picks, music correspondent Eddino Abdul Hadi talks about the rising stardom of teenage pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo, whose singles have been topping the charts.

Film correspondent John Lui looks ahead of the second season of Black Summer, which drops on Netflix on June 17.

Senior food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke shares the best meals to tar pau from the Coconut Club, as well as Chef Sham which sells vinegar trotters, fish maw pig stomach chicken.

Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team & Penelope Lee

---

Topics: 