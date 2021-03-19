Life Weekend Picks Podcast: Can Minari win Best Picture at next month's Oscars?

Life Weekend Picks Ep 118: Can Minari win Best Picture at next month's Oscars?

11:28 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

On this week's Life Picks, we get a glimpse into a new book uncovering 130 under-the-radar spots in Singapore, review Tablescape's new menu, and dissect Oscar Best Picture nominee Minari.

Travel correspondent Clara Locks flips the pages of Secret Singapore, an upcoming book that explores Singapore's hidden gems.

Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team, Aleemah Basirah & Penelope Lee

