Life Weekend Picks Podcast: New menus at Botanico, Lolla; ST's Go Where site

Life Weekend Picks Ep 104: New menus at Botanico, Lolla; ST's Go Where site

17:16 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

In this episode, ST food editor Tan Hsueh Yun tells us how the chef at Botanico gives a new spin to local dishes, and the special way the chef at Lolla prepares the beef.

Journalist Jan Lee recommends two television shows to watch this weekend - HBO Go's The Flight Attendant and Netflix's Deaf U.

Travel editor Lee Siew Hua talks about how The Straits Times' recently launched SG Go Where site - a hyperlocal guide on discovering Singapore - is different from other guides.

Produced by: ST Video team & ST Life desk

Edited by: ST Video team & Muhammad Firmann

Subscribe to Life Weekend Picks podcast for new episodes every Thursday and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa2

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa6

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWau

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JuYZ

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover The Straits Times Videos: https://str.sg/JPrc