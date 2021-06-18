Life Weekend Picks Podcast: A bromance between sea monsters in Pixar's latest movie Luca

Life Weekend Picks Ep 129: A bromance between sea monsters in Pixar's latest movie Luca
10:09 mins
Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.
In this week's Life Picks, film correspondent John Lui reviews new Pixar movie Luca, coming out on Disney+ on Friday (June 18).
Food editor Tan Hsueh Yun talks about how dining-in business Pun Im has managed to preserve its refined Thai food dishes in tar pau boxes.
Journalist Toh Wen Li shares more on a new exhibition by Singapore's oldest living pioneer artist Lim Tze Peng.
Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team
Edited by: ST Video team & Hadyu Rahim
