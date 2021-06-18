Life Weekend Picks Podcast: A bromance between sea monsters in Pixar's latest movie Luca

Life Weekend Picks Ep 129: A bromance between sea monsters in Pixar's latest movie Luca

10:09 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

In this week's Life Picks, film correspondent John Lui reviews new Pixar movie Luca, coming out on Disney+ on Friday (June 18).

Food editor Tan Hsueh Yun talks about how dining-in business Pun Im has managed to preserve its refined Thai food dishes in tar pau boxes.

Journalist Toh Wen Li shares more on a new exhibition by Singapore's oldest living pioneer artist Lim Tze Peng.

Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team & Hadyu Rahim

Subscribe to Life Weekend Picks Podcast for new episodes every Thursday and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa2

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa6

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWau

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JuYZ

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover The Straits Times Videos: https://str.sg/JPrc

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: http://bt.sg/podcasts

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!