Life Weekend Picks Podcast: A bromance between sea monsters in Pixar's latest movie Luca

In this week's Life Picks, film correspondent John Lui reviews new Pixar movie Luca, coming out on Disney+ on Friday, June 18.
  • Published
    31 min ago

10:09 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore. 

In this week's Life Picks, film correspondent John Lui reviews new Pixar movie Luca, coming out on Disney+ on Friday (June 18).

Food editor Tan Hsueh Yun talks about how dining-in business Pun Im has managed to preserve its refined Thai food dishes in tar pau boxes.

Journalist Toh Wen Li shares more on a new exhibition by Singapore's oldest living pioneer artist Lim Tze Peng. 

Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team & Hadyu Rahim

---

Topics: 