Life Weekend Picks Podcast: 12 new hawker stalls, restaurants on Bib Gourmand list

Life Weekend Picks Ep 135: 12 new hawker stalls, restaurants on Bib Gourmand list

7:02 mins

Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.

There are 12 new entrants on Michelin's Bib Gourmand list this year. In this week’s Life Picks, food correspondent Eunice Quek shares her picks for the Jurong hawker stalls that made the list. (1:02)

Senior culture correspondent Ong Sor Fern introduces a new art exhibition at the National Gallery (2:58), while journalist Jan Lee recommends a binge-worthy Chinese drama series. (4:20)

Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team

Edited by: ST Video team & Penelope Lee

---

