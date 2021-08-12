Life Weekend Picks Podcast: 12 new hawker stalls, restaurants on Bib Gourmand list

Life Weekend Picks Ep 135: 12 new hawker stalls, restaurants on Bib Gourmand list
7:02 mins
Synopsis: Every Thursday, The Straits Times recommends lifestyle and food picks for the coming weekend in Singapore.
There are 12 new entrants on Michelin's Bib Gourmand list this year. In this week’s Life Picks, food correspondent Eunice Quek shares her picks for the Jurong hawker stalls that made the list. (1:02)
Senior culture correspondent Ong Sor Fern introduces a new art exhibition at the National Gallery (2:58), while journalist Jan Lee recommends a binge-worthy Chinese drama series. (4:20)
Produced by: ST Life desk & ST Video team
Edited by: ST Video team & Penelope Lee
Subscribe to Life Weekend Picks Podcast for new episodes every Thursday and rate us:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa2
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa6
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWau
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JuYZ
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Discover The Straits Times Videos: https://str.sg/JPrc
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!