Life experience: What happens after 21 days on a low-salt diet?

SINGAPORE – Salt might just be the closest thing chefs have to magic. It pushes flavours to their full potential, it tenderises and preserves, it even makes colours pop. In short, if you want a dish to sing, you know what to add.

Little wonder that Singaporeans love it so much. Around 90 per cent of them exceed the World Health Organisation’s recommended salt intake of one teaspoon, or 2,000mg of sodium, a day. In fact, the average Singaporean consumes nearly double that – about 3,600mg of sodium – daily.

Like many of my compatriots, I have become something of a salt fiend. I grew up eating my mother’s sodium-curbed cooking – steamed fish and meats where natural aromas did much of the gustatory heavy lifting – and once I found my own way in the kitchen, it was as if a whole new world had cracked open.

Be generous with your seasoning, said recipe books, and I was. Your pasta water should be as salty as the Mediterranean Sea, advised Italian chefs on YouTube. I happily obliged.

But eventually, the nagging got to me. Yes, I know, excess salt makes me susceptible to a whole host of diseases. Yes, I know there are ways to get around the loss of flavour I so fear. And before contributing to the avalanche of articles encouraging Singaporeans to alter their diet, I thought I better try it myself.

So for 21 days, I tried my best to ignore my impulses to maximise flavour, and to keep to a limit of one teaspoon of salt a day.

My objective? To see whether these three weeks would make my taste buds more sensitive to salt, which would, in theory, temper my urge to over-season food in the future.