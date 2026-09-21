Lewis Hamilton’s lifestyle brand Plus44, Almave drink to be launched at Marina Bay Sands

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Lewis Hamilton founded his lifestyle brand Plus44 in 2022 and co-founded non-alcoholic spirit Almave in 2023.

SINGAPORE – Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is launching his lifestyle brand and non-alcoholic spirit in South-east Asia right here in Singapore with a limited-edition collection and a pop-up experience, among others.

The regional debut of Hamilton’s brand Plus44 (+44) and the blue agave spirit Almave is in collaboration with Marina Bay Sands, the integrated resort announced on Sept 21.

The lifestyle brand’s premiere will feature a limited-edition streetwear capsule collection, Plus44 Marina Spaceport, with renowned Singaporean artist Jahan Loh, who is known for his Spaceman art.

The collection will be available exclusively at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands and on Plus44’s website.

A pop-up experience will also take place from Oct 5 to 11 at The Shoppes, showcasing a curated range of apparel, including hoodies, shorts and jerseys featuring Loh’s iconic Spaceman art motif.

Founded in 2022, the brand was born from Hamilton’s interest in fashion, music and art and develops limited edition capsules designed and inspired by the Briton’s style.

Guests get to sample Almave, which was co-founded by Hamilton and Mexican spirits company Casa Lumbre’s master distiller Ivan Saldana, exclusively at MBS’ signature restaurants and bars for a year.

Almave was crafted in Mexico and launched in 2023 by Hamilton and Saldana. It is made with real agave and distilled in traditional copper stills.

Patrons can also enjoy signature zero-proof cocktail The Lewis, co-created with Hamilton, in celebration of the Oct 9-11 Singapore Grand Prix. The drink will be available from Oct 8 to 15 at MBS restaurants including Bread Street Kitchen, Mott 32 and LAVO, as well as via in-room dining for hotel guests.

After race week, The Lewis will continue to be available at restaurants such as CUT by Wolfgang Puck, WAKUDA Singapore and Paiza Sky Residence from Oct 16 to September 2027.

Guests can purchase bottles of Almave from The Gift Shop at MBS from Oct 8 to 15.

Hamilton, 41, said in a statement that he is excited to be launching his brands in the region.

The Ferrari driver added: “Singapore is a city that I always love returning to, and I’m grateful for the support from Marina Bay Sands in providing an incredible platform to bring these brands to life through memorable experiences.”

Irene Lin, MBS’ senior vice-president and chief marketing officer of resort marketing, said: “Lewis is an icon of our generation, and his influence extends far beyond the racetrack.

“Marina Bay Sands is honoured to partner with him on the debut of +44 and Almave in the region, bringing together fashion, culture, innovation and elevated lifestyle experiences for our guests in meaningful ways.”