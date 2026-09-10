Late HK singer Anita Mui’s brother under fire for proposing $242,000 funeral for mother

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Tam Mei Kam, mother of Hong Kong pop diva Anita Mui, with her elder son Mui Kai Ming in 2008.

Peter Mui Kai Ming, brother of late Cantopop icon Anita Mui, has come under fire after making a series of remarks about his late mother’s funeral and his sister’s estate, Hong Kong newspaper The Standard reported.

During a press conference on Sept 7, Peter said he opposed having his mother – who died at the age of 102 on Aug 30 – cremated as she had always been afraid of fire.

He added that he had instructed his lawyers to seek a court injunction to prevent any cremation proceedings.

He also revealed plans for an elaborate funeral, with the expenses expected to reach HK$1.5 million (S$242,000).

When asked how he intended to pay for the costly arrangements, Peter simply replied: “Money will fall from somewhere.”

He then hinted that he would disclose previously unknown details about Anita’s estate and trust fund after their mother’s funeral.

Peter also dismissed his mother’s past remarks about wanting to sever ties with him, insisting that he was a “100 per cent filial son”.

His comments drew criticism online, with netizens branding him a “freeloader” whoo is trying to profit off Anita’s legacy. Others also urged him to let his mother and sister rest in peace.

Peter’s first wife Joey, who is a Malaysian, has also made accusations concerning his financial affairs.

In an interview with Sing Tao Headline, Joey alleged that Peter has failed to land a stable job for years, claiming: “Has he not taken his medication? He’s been like this for at least 50 years. He has never held down a stable job.”

Joey also accused Peter of becoming volatile whenever his mother went against his wishes.

“He would lose his temper and threaten to harm himself. He would come home drunk and kick the door several times.

“That’s why (his mother) asked me to take my son back to Malaysia, so he wouldn’t frighten the child,” she alleged. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK