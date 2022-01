Spanning 3,000 sq m, the Genius exhibition in Berlin, Germany, takes visitors into the mind of painter, inventor, scientist and astronomer Leonardo da Vinci. The hour-long multisensory show held at Wriezener Karree 15 is produced by Borealis Interactive Group, whose focus includes melding cutting-edge technology with design and presentation. It allows visitors to recolour da Vinci's The Last Supper (top) and interact with the Mona Lisa (right). More than 60 people - including staff from Berlin-based design studio flora&faunavisions as well as DJ Sasha, who provided the music - were involved in setting up the exhibition, which kicked off last Friday.