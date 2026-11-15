KPop Demon Hunters to launch global tour in 2027

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The concert series will kick off in Baltimore, Maryland, on June 5, 2027.

SEOUL – Netflix’s global hit KPop Demon Hunters is heading on a world tour, bringing its fictional K-pop stars to arenas around the world.

The KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour concert series will kick off in Baltimore, Maryland, on June 5, 2027.

The two-year tour is planned to visit 50 cities worldwide, spanning North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and Latin America, with more than 150 performances.

The shows will take the form of interactive concerts, using cutting-edge production technology to allow the film’s fictional K-pop girl group Huntrix members Rumi, Mira and Zoey to engage with audiences in real time.

The performances will also feature animated appearances by the group’s rivals, the Saja Boys, as well as Derpy, the fan-favourite tiger character.

Creative direction for the tour will be led by Amy Tinkham, a director, writer and show designer with experience across concerts, tours, theatre, dance and large-scale live entertainment.

Her previous credits include Disney’s Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour and Cirque du Soleil’s Songblazers.

Tickets for the concert series will go on sale to the general public on Nov 20, following the Mastercard presale on Nov 18, and the “FOR THE FANS” presale on Nov 19.

Additionally, a limited number of exclusive VIP experiences and packages will be available. These exclusive offers include a selection of reserved seated tickets, on-stage photo opportunities, limited-edition memorabilia, pre-show parties, custom merchandise and more, according to Netflix.

“KPop Demon Hunters has transformed from a breakout hit into a generational phenomenon,” said Marian Lee, Netflix’s chief marketing officer, via a press release.

“This fandom was never about a single moment, and the Golden World Tour is how we keep it going – bringing that Takedown energy to arenas around the world, where fans can sing, dance, and help Huntrix seal the Honmoon.”

The animated film KPop Demon Hunters follows three fictional K-pop superstars – Rumi, Mira and Zoey – who balance their lives as performers with their mission to fight demons through music.

Released on June 20, 2025, the film quickly became a global phenomenon. It is currently Netflix’s most-watched film of all time, with more than 670 million views, and has remained on the platform’s Global Top 10 for 63 consecutive weeks.

The film won best animated feature at the 98th Academy Awards, the 31st Critics’ Choice Awards and the 83rd Golden Globes.

Its breakout song Golden also made history as the first K-pop track to win both an Oscar and a Grammy. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK