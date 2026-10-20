KPop Demon Hunters star Ejae weds fiance Sam Kim in Seoul

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Singer-songwriter Ejae of hit film KPop Demon Hunters fame tied the knot with her fiance and long-time boyfriend Sam Kim in South Korea on Oct 17 , about three years after they reportedly got engaged.

The couple exchanged vows at event venue Stage 28 in Seoul , which was built on the site of Ejae’s grandparents’ former home, Vogue reported.

A carousel of photos of the garden-themed wedding was shared in Instagram posts by Ejae and Vogue Weddings on Oct 20.

For her walk down the aisle, Ejae was arrayed in a tulle gown featuring a strapless neckline, bubbled hem, and nude chiffon layer, custom-made by bridal label Danielle Frankel. Meanwhile, Kim, a Korean-American music producer, was clad in a monochrome bespoke tuxedo.

After the ceremony, a reception was held in a glass house on the property.

Some photos also showed the couple dressed in traditional clothing and taking part in “pyebaek”, a traditional ceremony where newlyweds pay respects to their families.

Ejae and Kim first met in May 2017 , after a mutual friend set them up for a songwriting session at Kim’s home studio. They eventually became a couple and reportedly got engaged in late 2023, though Vogue reported that Kim proposed to Ejae in June 2025.

The pair had planned for the wedding to take place in November in Los Angeles, but later decided to hold it in South Korea in October, Vogue reported.

After deciding on the wedding date, the pair had only about four months to put everything together, Ejae told Vogue.

“It was hectic and a little stressful, but it was real teamwork, and everything has fallen into place perfectly.”

Ejae, the granddaughter of veteran South Korean actor Shin Young-kyun, was previously a K-pop trainee at South Korean agency SM Entertainment, but did not officially debut as a soloist or music group member.

Her breakthrough came in 2025 when she provided the singing voice for the character Rumi in KPop Demon Hunters.

Ejae is also one of the songwriters of Golden, which won a Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media in February.

Ejae performed Golden alongside singers Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami , who served as the singing voices of characters Mira and Zoey in the film. The two co-stars also attended the wedding.