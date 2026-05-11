Koji Suzuki, author of bestseller Ring who sparked horror novel boom in Japan, dies at 68
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TOKYO - Koji Suzuki, the author known for horror novels such as Ring and Rasen (Spiral), passed away on May 8 at a hospital in Tokyo. He was 68.
After graduating from Keio University, he made his debut as a novelist in 1990. After that, the trilogy that began with 1991’s Ring – centered on a mysterious woman named Sadako and a cursed videotape – became bestsellers and sparked a horror novel boom in Japan.
Ring was adapted into a film in 1998 and later remade in Hollywood. The movie adaptation gained worldwide popularity for its use of slow-burn suspense and psychological depth, rather than gore, and became the catalyst for the rise of the genre of Japanese horror films known as “J-Horror”.
In 2013, the English translation of his novel Edge won a Shirley Jackson Award, a US literary prize for fantasy and horror. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK