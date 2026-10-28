NEW YORK – For decades, there was a formula for knee pain. A middle-aged weekend warrior feels a sharp catch or deep ache in the knee, an MRI reveals a torn meniscus or arthritis, and the doctor schedules surgery. Surgeons either cut out the damaged tissue or replace the joint, promising a return to the tennis court or ski slopes.

“On the patient side, there’s a real need, desire, want for something that will help,” said Nicholas Colyvas, an orthopaedic surgeon and professor of sports medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.