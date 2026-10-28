Knee surgery isn’t always the answer. Here’s how to avoid it
Ian McMahan
- Knee surgery is not always the best answer. Research shows meniscus trimming often gives short-term relief only, and may speed up joint damage.
- Experts say many older knees need preservation, not cutting. Exercise-based physical therapy can improve strength and delay or avoid knee replacement, which lasts 15 to 20 years.
- Recovery should start with six to eight weeks of targeted therapy. It moves through pain control, strength building and return to activity, with regular movement and lifelong good knee habits.
AI generated
NEW YORK – For decades, there was a formula for knee pain. A middle-aged weekend warrior feels a sharp catch or deep ache in the knee, an MRI reveals a torn meniscus or arthritis, and the doctor schedules surgery. Surgeons either cut out the damaged tissue or replace the joint, promising a return to the tennis court or ski slopes.
“On the patient side, there’s a real need, desire, want for something that will help,” said Nicholas Colyvas, an orthopaedic surgeon and professor of sports medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.