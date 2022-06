Looking for a folding bike that will not break the bank or your arms when you carry it up buses or on MRT trains?

French sports retailer Decathlon has rolled out a new model that can be taken on board buses and trains when folded. The BTWIN Tilt 500 Folding Bike is considerably lighter at 13kg - thanks to its lightweight aluminium frame - than older models such as the Tilt 120, which weighs 14.5kg.