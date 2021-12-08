Kingdom of ice and snow

An aerial view taken with a drone shows the venue of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, on Jan 14 this year.

The upcoming 38th edition of the annual festival is said to be the largest ice and snow festival in the world.

Located in north-east China, Harbin receives cold winter wind from Siberia. The average temperature in winter is about minus 18 deg C and may fall to below minus 30 deg C at night.

The five theme parks are Sun International Snow Sculpture Art Expo, known for its incredible ice sculptures that are on display for several months; Harbin Ice and Snow World, where there will be winter activities, ice sculptures, shows and light displays; Harbin Wanda Ice Lantern World, renowned for its snow-themed lanterns; Zhaolin Park Ice Lantern Fair, also known for its winter-themed lanterns; and Songhua River Ice and Snow Carnival, which will hold winter activities on the frozen Songhua River.

The ice and snow sculptures are usually open to the public around Christmas, though the opening ceremony is on Jan 5 each year. The festival will end on Feb 28 next year.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us?

The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.