Killing Eve set for South Korean adaptation with Asia-based setting

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Killing Eve tracks Eve Polastri, a British intelligence investigator played by Sandra Oh (left), who is locked in a cat-and-mouse game with psychopathic assassin Villanelle, played by Jodie Comer.

SEOUL – The massively popular British spy dramedy Killing Eve is slated to be remade for South Korean TV.

South Korean film and series production company Anthology Studio has secured the remake rights to the hit series.

The company previously co-produced the 2023 film Cobweb, starring Song Kang-ho and Lim Soo-jung, as well as the recent South Korean remake of Hollywood’s The Intern, co-produced with Warner Bros Korea and starring Han So-hee and Choi Min-sik.

Unlike the European backdrop of the original show, the upcoming South Korean version of Killing Eve is to be shifted to Asia.

Casting decisions, production timelines and release dates have not yet been disclosed.

In a reciprocal licensing arrangement, Anthology Studio reportedly granted the original creators of Killing Eve the rights to its own intellectual property, Human Mart.

Produced by Sid Gentle Films for BBC America and BBC Three, Killing Eve debuted in 2018 to widespread critical acclaim.

The story tracks Eve Polastri, a British intelligence investigator played by Sandra Oh, who is locked in a cat-and-mouse game with psychopathic assassin Villanelle, played by Jodie Comer.

The series earned major accolades in 2019, including a Golden Globe for Oh for best performance by an actress in a television series for drama and an Emmy for Comer for outstanding lead actress in a drama series. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK