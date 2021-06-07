Kew exhibits

Visitors to Britain's Kew Gardens can now enjoy two new attractions. At the Naturally Brilliant Colour exhibition, cutting-edge technology aims to reproduce the spectacular shades of the natural world. The Secret World of Plants festival not only features native plant habitats through immersive culture, but it also houses installations such as Paul Cocksedge's Please Be Seated (above).PHOTO: REUTERS
