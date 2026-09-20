Keeping Singapore rabies-free: Be wary of smuggled pets for sale

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Singapore has been free of rabies since 1953, but keeping it that way requires everyone to play a part.

SINGAPORE – Rabies is a disease that can spread from animals to humans. A single bite from an animal of unknown origin, smuggled into the country and unvaccinated, could put your life at risk.

It is precisely this kind of scenario that keeps animal health agencies around the world on their toes. Singapore has been free of rabies since 1953, but keeping it that way requires everyone to play a part.

What is rabies?

Rabies is a viral disease that attacks the nervous system and brain of mammals, including humans. Once clinical signs appear, it is almost always fatal.

The virus spreads when the saliva of an infected animal enters the body through a bite, scratch or contact with an open wound or mucous membranes, such as the eyes, nose or mouth.

In South-east Asia, where rabies remains widespread in some countries and continues to claim human lives each year, dogs are the most common carriers.

Why Singapore cannot afford to be complacent

Singapore’s rabies-free status did not happen by accident. It is the result of decades of strict border controls, surveillance and public awareness.

Rabies was reportedly introduced into Singapore before the 1900s from the import of rabies-infected dogs on sea vessels. These dogs were sold and came into contact with locally owned and stray dogs, spreading rabies to the local pet population.

The disease was eventually brought under control after massive efforts, including stray dog population control, quarantine of dogs, registration of dogs and vaccination campaigns.

With rabies still common across our region, the risk of it being introduced here, particularly through illegally smuggled animals, remains very real.

Animals smuggled into Singapore often come from unknown sources and may carry diseases that pose serious risks to both humans and other animals.

They are frequently transported in cramped, poorly ventilated conditions and may even be heavily sedated to avoid detection.

These conditions cause immense suffering to the animals and can also dramatically increase the risk of disease spreading between animals. Put simply, every smuggled pet suffers and is a potential public health risk.

How Singapore is staying protected

The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), under the National Parks Board, has put in place a robust system to keep rabies out. All dogs and cats imported into Singapore require an import licence issued by AVS and must comply with veterinary health conditions to ensure that they are not harbouring harmful diseases.

Countries are categorised by rabies risk and animals imported from higher-risk regions must undergo quarantine at AVS’ Animal Quarantine Centre, where they are monitored daily for signs of illness.

AVS also works closely with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority and other partner agencies to continue surveillance and enforcement efforts to deter and detect smuggling and illegal trade of pet animals.

In areas at higher risk of rabies introduction, such as coastal fish farms and Pulau Ubin, where vessels may carry animals that bypass import checks, AVS runs precautionary vaccination programmes targeting at least 70 per cent of at-risk dogs, creating what is known as an “immune belt” to stop the disease from spreading to Singapore should an incursion occur.

What you can do

As a pet owner or someone thinking of getting a pet, here are some simple but important steps you can take.

Get animals only from legal and reputable sources, such as AVS-licensed pet breeders, pet shops or local animal welfare groups.

If you are bringing a pet in from overseas, apply for an import permit from AVS beforehand, as the requirements differ depending on where your pet is coming from.

Be cautious of suspicious sources selling pets, especially on social media channels such as Telegram chats, unverified listings on Facebook Marketplace or Carousell, or strangers offering animals for sale.

These are common channels for the illegal pet trade, and buying from them not only puts your family at risk, but also fuels a cycle of animal suffering. Legitimate online advertisements for the sale of pets will bear the licence number of the AVS-licensed pet shop or pet breeder.

You are also required to license your dogs and cats with AVS. This helps with traceability in the case of a disease outbreak and helps you to reunite with your pets if they get lost.

If you suspect any pet smuggling activity, call the Animal Response Centre on 1800-476-1600 or submit feedback at www.avs.gov.sg/feedback

Singapore has been rabies-free for more than 70 years. By making responsible choices, each of us plays a part in keeping our families, pets and community safe.