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Be careful while celebrating the festive season, as certain foods such as grapes and chocolates are toxic to dogs.

SINGAPORE – With Christmas around the corner, veterinary clinics are bracing themselves for a surge in pets that may have eaten or been exposed to something harmful during this festive period.

As prevention is better than cure, here are some toxins to avoid and prevent an unexpected, and unwanted, vet visit:

Grapes, raisins and sultanas

Grapes and their dehydrated forms (raisins and sultanas) are present in staple Christmas foods such as fruitcakes and cheese platters, but are highly toxic to dogs and cats.

They contain tartaric acid, which can damage your pet’s kidneys and could even result in kidney failure. Effects are usually seen when greater amounts are eaten, though kidney injury has been reported with just a single grape so they should be avoided.

Chocolate

Did you know that Singapore imported about 29,125 tonnes of chocolate and cocoa products in 2024? That means there’s usually a lot to go around, but dogs and cats should not have any.

Chocolate and cocoa products contain stimulatory substances such as theobromine and caffeine, which can result in vomiting, diarrhoea, racing heart rates and even seizures in dogs and cats.

Higher concentrations are present in dark chocolate and baking cocoa, meaning that even small amounts can lead to severe consequences. While white chocolate does not contain such substances, it should still be avoided as its high fat content can trigger pancreatitis in dogs.

One exception is “pet chocolate” treats made from the carob plant, which are considered safe and can be a nice treat.

Xylitol

Dog owners should be alert for another hidden toxin: xylitol.

Often added as a low-calorie sweetener to bakery and confectionery items, xylitol can be found in baked goods, sugar-free sweets and even certain toothpastes.

Ingestion can lead to low blood sugar and potential liver failure. Hence, products containing xylitol should be avoided.

Decorative Christmas plants

Festive plants such as poinsettia, holly, rosemary and mistletoe are often brought into homes for their colour and may be chewed on by pets.

Your pet’s access to these should be avoided due to toxic compounds in these plants that can irritate the animal’s gut, causing vomiting and diarrhoea.

Other flowering plants such as lilies and tulips should also be avoided as they may be toxic to pets.

Onions and garlic

Onions and garlic contain many aromatic substances that give them their distinctive flavour and are meant to ward off microbes and pests .

Despite their common presence in foods, consumption of these ingredients in large amounts by dogs and cats can result in vomiting, diarrhoea, and even damage to red blood cells, causing anaemia.

Alcohol

Beer, cocktails, wine and spirits contain varying amounts of ethanol from the fermentation process, with the amount represented by the alcohol by volume or proof value.

Apart from alcoholic drinks, unbaked bread dough also contains a small amount of ethanol that has been reported to cause signs of intoxication in dogs.

Ethanol is quickly and easily absorbed through the digestive system, where it causes sleepiness and weakness.

High-fat foods

Festive foods often contain excessive amounts of fat, and while it is tempting to treat your pet with a piece of ham, cheese or roasted turkey skin, the sudden influx of fat can trigger a gastrointestinal upset and inflammation of the pancreas, especially in dogs.

Signs of pancreatitis include vomiting, diarrhoea, reduced appetite and a painful abdomen.

What should I do if my pet has ingested a toxin

While avoidance is always best, if you suspect that your pet might have ingested a toxin, contact your veterinarian immediately.

In the case of some substances, early removal or decontamination can help to prevent or reduce harm, while antidotes may be available for others.

You should try to provide the vet with information such as:

The species and weight of your pet

The type of toxin ingested

The amount of toxin ingested – either an exact quantity or a rough estimate

When the toxin may have been ingested

Any packaging, remaining product or vomited material can be helpful and should be taken to the vet.

With a little care and preparation, you can help to ensure that your pet can also join in the festive fun and enjoy a safe Christmas.