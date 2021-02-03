Living Well: Health screening guide

Keep your health in check

Regular check-ups can detect diseases that show no symptoms and help with early treatment

Dr Chua Boon Suan, a family physician at Lifescan Medical Centre, checking a patient's blood pressure.
Dr Chua Boon Suan, a family physician at Lifescan Medical Centre, checking a patient's blood pressure.ST PHOTO: JOEL CHAN
Published: 
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Some people may put off medical check-ups as they dread the process or fear hearing bad news, but these are an essential part of a healthy lifestyle.

Check-ups help sift out conditions that are not yet showing signs or symptoms, so you can seek treatment early, lowering the risk of complications and improving the overall quality of life.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

General screening tests

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 03, 2021, with the headline 'Keep your health in check '. Subscribe
Topics: 