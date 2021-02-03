For Subscribers
Living Well: Health screening guide
Keep your health in check
Regular check-ups can detect diseases that show no symptoms and help with early treatment
Some people may put off medical check-ups as they dread the process or fear hearing bad news, but these are an essential part of a healthy lifestyle.
Check-ups help sift out conditions that are not yet showing signs or symptoms, so you can seek treatment early, lowering the risk of complications and improving the overall quality of life.