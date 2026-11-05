Katseye’s first arena tour tested by repeated health absences

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Katseye perfoms during the Victoria's Secret fashion show at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, US, on Oct 18.

SEOUL – Katseye’s first arena tour has hit another health-related setback, adding to a months-long string of illnesses, injuries and absences that has repeatedly left the six-member group performing with a reduced lineup.

The group postponed its Detroit concert at Little Caesars Arena on Nov 3 after Megan became ill and was unable to perform.

The announcement came just 30 minutes before the show’s scheduled start, and many concertgoers had already entered the arena and taken their seats. Little Caesars Arena told fans to hold onto their tickets, which will remain valid for a rescheduled date.

“We’re so sorry to share that tonight’s show at Little Caesars Arena has been postponed due to illness,” Katseye said through an official statement released on social media. “Unfortunately, Megan is unwell and unable to perform tonight, and we want to make sure she has the time she needs to rest and recover.”

The last-minute decision drew mixed reactions from fans.

Some criticised the timing of the postponement, adding that cancelling a show so late was an “unprofessional” move by the members. Others cited expenses already incurred for flights, accommodation and transportation, calling for refunds not only on tickets but also for related travel costs.

Other fans defended the decision to prioritise Megan’s health, arguing that calls for the members to rest were incompatible with criticising them when illness forced a show to be postponed.

The Detroit postponement comes amid a series of health-related schedule changes involving Katseye in recent months.

Katseye is already carrying out the North American leg of its The Wildworld Tour without Sophia and Manon, both of whom are currently on hiatus. Sophia is expected to resume activities in January 2027, while no return date has been announced for Manon.

Sophia missed the Hinterland Music Festival on July 30 due to illness before announcing an extended hiatus the following week to focus on her mental health and well-being.

In August, Katseye pulled out of Olivia Rodrigo’s Daisy Chain Fields Music Festival after Megan sprained her ankle during a tour rehearsal and was advised by doctors to rest.

Health issues have also continued into the North American leg. At the group’s Boston stop on Oct 28, Daniela and Megan missed the VIP group photo, soundcheck and Q&A session because of illness. Only Lara and Yoonchae participated in the pre-show events.

Though Daniela and Megan recovered sufficiently to perform in the main concert later that day, Megan’s illness forced the recent Detroit show itself to be postponed.

Katseye is scheduled to continue the North American leg of its tour throughout the US in November, including a show in Chicago on Nov 5. As of press time, Hybe x Geffen was not able to provide confirmation of Megan’s participation in the upcoming shows or whether the remaining dates would proceed as scheduled.

The interruptions come as Katseye’s touring ambitions expand.

The Wildworld Tour, the group’s first arena tour, began in Europe in September before moving to North America, where the current leg is scheduled to conclude in Mexico City on Nov 28.

The group will then head to Asia in early 2027, beginning with a headlining appearance at Lollapalooza India in Mumbai in January before launching an 11-city tour across Asia and Oceania. As part of its Asian leg, Katseye is scheduled to hold its first stand-alone concert in Korea at Seoul’s Kspo Dome on Feb 4. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK