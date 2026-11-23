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(From left) Anton, Sohee, Wonbin, Eunseok, Shotaro and Sungchan of Riize light the Empire State Building at The Empire State Building on Oct 28, 2025 in New York City.

SEOUL – Six boys are trapped in an endless dream. The only way to wake up is to remember one another’s names.

But waking up comes at a price: They can no longer stay together. They had wanted to be together forever, but the dream has left them with a strange bargain. They can remain together indefinitely, but only as strangers.

This is the premise behind Riize’s latest release, Insomnia, which came out in October. A story of lost memories, suspended time and the longing for a togetherness that can never be, it offers a key to understanding the song and its enigmatic music video.

Departing from the performance-driven format common in K-pop, the music video takes a more cinematic approach, unfolding against the backdrop of a burning warehouse and a series of mysterious, dream-like scenes. Much of the narrative, however, is left unexplained, with the six members’ individual experiences offering only fragments of a larger story.

To fill in the gaps, the group released six accompanying short stories, each following one member.

Written by acclaimed science-fiction novelist Cheon Seon-ran, best known for her novel A Thousand Blues (2020), the stories serve as literary extensions of the song and video, exploring the characters’ experiences and emotions in greater depth.

The fragmented narratives have also given fans something to investigate. By piecing together clues from the stories and music video, fans have developed their own interpretations and shared theories online.

SM Entertainment, Riize’s agency, said it hoped the stories would encourage fans to revisit the song and music video from new perspectives, bringing their own interpretations and imagination.

“Each member’s character in the music video has a different backstory and experiences pain differently,” an SM official said. “We wanted to tell their stories individually while connecting them within a larger narrative, so we asked Cheon to write a series of interconnected short stories.”

The agency said Cheon was a natural fit for the project, citing her use of science-fiction elements to blur the boundaries between reality and fiction, as well as her ability to explore deeply human emotions.

“Her work often explores themes of loss, relationships, friendship and love, which we felt were closely aligned with the underlying themes of the music video.”

Novelists behind K-pop’s expanding fictional universes

Riize’s Insomnia is part of a broader trend in which K-pop groups are turning to bestselling writers to build narratives around their music and identities.

These collaborations take various forms, from short stories featuring idols as characters and helping flesh out the fictional worlds surrounding their music to fragmented prose and concept synopses.

Earlier in 2026, Exo, one of the first K-pop acts to build its own fictional universe, revisited its lore with Ex-Vision, a special-edition album featuring a short story by novelist Lee Hee-joo.

Since its 2012 debut, Exo has portrayed its members as extraterrestrial beings with supernatural powers, building a mythology around recurring elements such as the Tree of Life. The story opens with the members gathering for dinner after a long separation, weaving in references to the Tree of Life, a total lunar eclipse and a mysterious red force – details long-time fans would readily recognise.

Lee said the group’s agency approached her with the idea of revisiting its fictional universe through a short story following the members’ extended hiatus.

“I watched the group’s music videos to get a sense of the members’ personalities and backstories, but I wrote the story just as I would any other novel,” Lee said.

And the list of collaborations continues. In 2022, novelist Kim Cho-yeop, known for her award-winning sci-fi collection If We Cannot Move At The Speed Of Light, wrote the prologue for Le Sserafim’s second mini album, Antifragile. It followed a group of girls escaping a controlled city called Refugia, echoing the album’s themes of independence and resilience.

Star novelist Chung Se-rang, author of School Nurse Ahn Eun-young (2015), wrote the narration for a promotional summer film for Ive’s single After Like. Her writing lent the video a reflective tone, evoking the bonds of teenage friendship.

Girl group KiiiKiii, meanwhile, has maintained an ongoing creative partnership with novelist Lee Seula, who writes under the pen name Ysra. She has contributed lyrics since the group’s debut in March 2025 and expanded her role for its second EP, Delulu Pack, released in January, with a short story titled Running In A Dress, published on the group’s website.

Industry critics say K-pop is increasingly looking to novelists as specialists in crafting the narratives that give these artistic identities greater depth.

“Collaborating with outside specialists has long been central to K-pop production, traditionally involving lyricists and composers. Working with novelists is an extension of that practice,” said music critic Lim Hee-yoon.

“Paradoxically, this reliance on outside creators can make it difficult for idol groups to develop stories of their own. Collaborating with writers, who excel at world-building and storytelling, helps fill that gap and gives groups another way to distinguish themselves.”

Many of the writers involved are already well-known, particularly among younger audiences, making the collaborations an effective way to generate publicity and draw attention to an artist’s work, Lim said.

Younger novelists, meanwhile, are often K-pop fans themselves, making such partnerships a natural meeting point between two creative fields, Lim added. Lee, for instance, has described herself as a passionate K-pop fan.

“I think these collaborations will become more common. In the AI era, when parts of the creative process can increasingly be streamlined, having a compelling story becomes all the more important,” said Lim.

“Artists will want to develop a unique touch that sets them apart, and I expect more of them to collaborate with novelists and other writers, whose strength lies in storytelling.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK