K-pop virtual idol survival show set for 2028
- Mnet and Bandai Namco Entertainment will launch 'Virtual Idol Survival', a new K-pop audition show for a virtual boy band, with a planned 2028 premiere.
- The show will use virtual avatars that perform original vocals, music and choreography as they compete for a debut spot.
- The project combines Mnet's survival show experience with Bandai Namco's virtual content skills, and aims to move K-pop's music and growth stories into virtual entertainment.
AI generated
SEOUL – K-pop survival shows are taking a digital turn.
South Korean entertainment powerhouse CJ ENM’s music network Mnet is teaming up with Japanese gaming giant Bandai Namco Entertainment to launch a new audition format to debut a virtual boy band.
The show, tentatively titled Virtual Idol Survival, aims for a 2028 premiere.
Mnet has previously spearheaded a slate of domestic and global K-pop idol competition shows, including I-Land, the Planet series and the Produce 101 franchise.
Tokyo-based Bandai Namco Entertainment is the global publisher behind blockbuster gaming properties such as Tekken and Elden Ring.
The company also oversees The Idolmaster, a long-running Japanese idol-simulation and multimedia intellectual property.
The collaboration aims to bring together Mnet’s track record in discovering and developing K-pop artists through survival formats with Bandai Namco Entertainment’s expertise in scaling character IP and producing virtual and extended reality content, an Mnet representative said in a statement.
In the upcoming series, distinct virtual avatars will showcase original vocals, music and choreography as they vie for a spot in the final debut line-up.
“This project marks a meaningful step in translating the music, performances, challenges and growth narratives of K-pop survival shows into the new realm of virtual entertainment,” Mnet added in the release. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK