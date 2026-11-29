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SEOUL – K-pop survival shows are taking a digital turn.

South Korean entertainment powerhouse CJ ENM’s music network Mnet is teaming up with Japanese gaming giant Bandai Namco Entertainment to launch a new audition format to debut a virtual boy band.

The show, tentatively titled Virtual Idol Survival, aims for a 2028 premiere.

Mnet has previously spearheaded a slate of domestic and global K-pop idol competition shows, including I-Land, the Planet series and the Produce 101 franchise.

Tokyo-based Bandai Namco Entertainment is the global publisher behind blockbuster gaming properties such as Tekken and Elden Ring.

The company also oversees The Idolmaster, a long-running Japanese idol-simulation and multimedia intellectual property.

The collaboration aims to bring together Mnet’s track record in discovering and developing K-pop artists through survival formats with Bandai Namco Entertainment’s expertise in scaling character IP and producing virtual and extended reality content, an Mnet representative said in a statement.

In the upcoming series, distinct virtual avatars will showcase original vocals, music and choreography as they vie for a spot in the final debut line-up.

“This project marks a meaningful step in translating the music, performances, challenges and growth narratives of K-pop survival shows into the new realm of virtual entertainment,” Mnet added in the release. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK