K-pop star Sandara Park to meet fans at Orchard Central, Basketball Association of S'pore

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Sandara Park is set to visit the Basketball Association of Singapore in the morning on July 17, before making an appearance at Orchard Central’s Level 1 Atrium at 7pm.

SINGAPORE – K-pop fans will be able to get up close with Sandara Park of girl group 2NE1 fame when she is in Singapore on July 17.

The South Korean singer is set to visit the Basketball Association of Singapore (BAS) in the morning, before making an appearance at Orchard Central’s Level 1 Atrium at 7pm.

In statement on July 14 , Far East Organization said Park’s meet-and-greet session at the Orchard Road mall is part of a series of activities in the lead up to National Day, known as Singapore Playdate.

Far East Malls, together with homegrown creative brand Pigeoncrafts, will be bringing local childhood memories to life through “playful experiences and interactive installations”, it said.

Fifty eligible shoppers will stand a chance to attend a meet-and-greet experience with Park, which will include a hi-touch session and group photo opportunity.

To qualify, shoppers need to spend a minimum of $100 in a single receipt at Orchard Central on July 17 , between 11am and 5pm.

They will have to verify their receipt by uploading it on the shopFarEast mobile app and also present it at the Level 1 Atrium between 12.30pm and 5pm that day.

Each receipt can only be used once, and the session is limited to the first 50 qualifying shoppers only.

Eligible shoppers who have registered for the meet-and-greet will also stand a chance to win an autographed photo by Park.

Earlier in the day, Park will be meeting members of Singapore’s basketball community at the BAS in Geylang at 10am.

There, she will share her thoughts on how sport empowers youths and creates opportunities, the association said.

Park, also known by her stage name Dara, also visited Singapore in January. She documented her trip to the Republic in an Instagram post, with the caption: “I (heart emoji) SG.”

In August 2025, she also performed at Waterbomb Singapore 2025 with her fellow 2NE1 members.